UFC on FOX 25 Bonuses: Four Fighters Earn Extra $50,000

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results Bonuses

The UFC on FOX 25 bonuses have been revealed.

Yesterday (July 22), UFC on FOX 25 took place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The main card aired live on FOX, while the prelims were also seen on FOX and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Chris Weidman submit Kelvin Gastelum in the third round.

Also on the card, Alex Oliveira and Junior Albini scored stunning knockout victories. Both men have been awarded a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of The Night.” Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Lyman Good were also given an extra $50,000 for  “Fight of the Night.”

