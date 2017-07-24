UFC on FOX 25 Hangover: Weidman is Back, Rivera Shines in Uniondale

UFC on FOX 25 provided a solid night of fights and MMANews.com is having a hangover because of it.

This past Saturday night (July 22), UFC on FOX 25 took place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The main event featured a middleweight bout between former champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Up to this point, Weidman was on a three-fight skid.

That changed in Uniondale.

In the opening frame, both men found some success on the feet. It was Weidman’s grappling that became the story of the round, or so we thought. Gastelum dropped the “All-American” near the end of the round, but Weidman survived.

The former 185-pound champion remained calm and used his wrestling to have a dominant second round. When the third frame rolled around it was the same story, only this time there was a finish. Weidman secured an arm triangle choke to nab his first win in two years.

The co-main event was a back-and-forth affair that went the distance. Featherweights Darren Elkins and Dennis Bermudez took the stage. The two had a grueling battle that was mostly contested in the clinch. In the end, it was “The Damage” who took a split decision victory.

Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida opened the main card of UFC on FOX 25 and they did not disappoint. Rivera stunned and dropped Almeida early, but the fight was far from over. Eventually, Almeida rocked “El Terror.” Once all three rounds had been complete, Rivera was victorious and called out Dominick Cruz.

Those three bouts alone will give fight fans a hangover, but there was plenty more. Peep the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Chris Weidman def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R3, 3:46

Darren Elkins def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Patrick Cummins def. Gian Villante via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jimmie Rivera def. Thomas Almeida via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Prelims (FOX)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Lyman Good via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Eryk Anders def. Rafael Natal via KO (punches) – R1, 2:54

Alex Oliveira def. Ryan LaFlare via KO (punch) – R2, 1:50

Chase Sherman def. Damian Grabowski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Jeremy Kennedy def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Marlon Vera def. Brian Kelleher via submission (armbar) – R1, 2:18

Junior Albini def. Timothy Johnson via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:51

Shane Burgos def. Godofredo Pepey via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Frankie Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)