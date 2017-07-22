UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Alex Oliveira Knocks Out Ryan LaFlare

The preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25 had its share of exciting moments.

That includes Alex Oliveira’s second-round knockout victory over Ryan LaFlare. Oliveira entered hostile territory in Uniondale, NY. While LaFlare was the fan favorite, he had the lights shut off with one punch.

Check it out for yourself:

COWBOY UP! Alex Oliveira's check hook on Ryan LaFlare was incredible! That's four straight wins! #UFCLongIsland https://t.co/2WcPxGXXVP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 22, 2017

With the win, “Cowboy” improves his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 18-3-1, 2 NC. LaFlare falls to 13-2. After having an unbeaten record of 11-0, LaFlare is now 2-2 in his last four outings.

