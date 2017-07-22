UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Chase Sherman Leg Kicks His Way to Victory

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chase Sherman
Image Credit: Sherdog

Chase Sherman went to work at UFC on FOX 25 and nabbed his second straight win.

Sherman took on Damian Grabowski earlier tonight (July 22) inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Having gone 1-2 in his last three outings, Sherman knew a win was probably necessary tonight.

Check out what he did to earn the victory below:

Sherman improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-3. Grabowski has now lost his third straight bout and his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) future may be in doubt.

Stick with MMANews.com for the updated preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.

