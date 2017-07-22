UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Chris Weidman Chokes Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Weidman returned to form tonight (July 22).

In the main event of UFC on FOX 25, Weidman took on Kelvin Gastelum inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The “All-American” snapped a three-fight skid with a second-round arm triangle choke submission.

Weidman survived the opening frame after being dropped by Gastelum. It was the wrestling that was the deciding factor in how the fight played out. The former middleweight champion’s grappling was too much for his opponent to handle.

You can check out highlights from Weidman's finish.