UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Darren Elkins Decisions Dennis Bermudez

Darren Elkins did enough to get past Dennis Bermudez.

Elkins did battle with Bermudez tonight (July 22) inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25. The featherweights went all three rounds in a tough battle.

Elkins earned a split decision victory with two of the three judges giving him scores of 29-28. “The Damage” is now on a five-fight winning streak. Bermudez has now lost two in a row.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.