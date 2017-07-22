UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Decisions Lyman Good

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Image Credit: UFC's YouTube channel

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Lyman Good had a barn burner to close the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25.

In an effort to push his winning streak to three, dos Santos took the action to Good in a back-and-forth scrap. In the end, “Capoeira” earned a split decision victory.

Check out the highlights below:

This was Good’s first bout since July 2015. He had been serving a suspension for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). This was Good’s second bout under the UFC banner. Meanwhile, it was dos Santos’ fourth bout as a member of the UFC roster.

