UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Eryk Anders Has Emphatic UFC Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Eryk Anders
Image Credit: Official YouTube channel of AL.com

Eryk Anders opened up a lot of eyes with his impressive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

After capturing the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight title, Anders got the call to join the UFC roster. He had no easy task in Rafael Natal. The fight was also aired live on FOX.

No pressure.

Anders shined bright and took the action to his opponent right away. The punching power was too much for Natal, who was dropped and finished in the opening frame. See the finish below:

Anders remains unbeaten with a professional mixed martial arts record of 8-0. Meanwhile, Natal suffered his third straight defeat.

