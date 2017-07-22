UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Eryk Anders Has Emphatic UFC Debut

Eryk Anders opened up a lot of eyes with his impressive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

After capturing the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight title, Anders got the call to join the UFC roster. He had no easy task in Rafael Natal. The fight was also aired live on FOX.

No pressure.

Anders shined bright and took the action to his opponent right away. The punching power was too much for Natal, who was dropped and finished in the opening frame. See the finish below:

ROLL TIDE! Eryk Anders, on short notice, just put himself on the map with a big KO over Rafael Natal! https://t.co/TkzFqCzgVf — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 22, 2017

Anders remains unbeaten with a professional mixed martial arts record of 8-0. Meanwhile, Natal suffered his third straight defeat.