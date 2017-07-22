UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Eryk Anders Has Stellar UFC Debut

Eryk Anders made the most of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Earlier tonight (July 22), Anders took on Rafael Natal inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight champion stormed out the gate and it paid off. He earned a first-round knockout victory.

The win improves Anders’ professional mixed martial arts record to 8-0. Meanwhile, Natal finds himself on a three-fight skid. It’s the second fight in a row where “Sapo” was knocked out.

You can check out the highlights above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.