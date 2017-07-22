UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Jimmie Rivera Tops Thomas Almeida

Jimmie Rivera emerged victorious at UFC on FOX 25, pushing his winning streak to 20.

Tonight (July 22), Rivera and Thomas Almeida opened the main card of the event. The action took place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. “El Terror” and Almeida went the distance.

Rivera was awarded the unanimous decision victory. The win improved Rivera’s professional mixed martial arts record to 21-1. Almeida falls to 22-2 and is now 1-2 in his last three outings.

You can view the highlights from the fight in the video above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.