UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Marlon Vera Submits Brian Kelleher

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Marlon Vera
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marlon Vera pulled off a “Submission of the Night” worthy armbar against Brian Kelleher.

Earlier tonight (July 22), Vera took on Kelleher on the UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC on FOX 25. Coming into the fight, Vera had won two straight bouts. He made it three with a highlight reel finish.

Check out the submission below:

With the win, Vera improves his professional mixed martial record to 10-3-1. Meanwhile, Kelleher had his seven-fight winning streak snapped. Vera had hoped to crack the bantamweight rankings with a win tonight. He may get his wish.

Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.

Latest MMA News

Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera Eyeing UFC Title Fight or Dominick Cruz Bout in November

0
Jimmie Rivera is shooting for the stars after his UFC on FOX 25 victory. Last night (July 22), Rivera took on Thomas Almeida in the...
video

No Time Like Present for Chris Weidman-Anderson Silva III

0
I understand that Anderson Silva has reached out about a potential rematch with Nick Diaz. But that is not the fight to make. With the UFC...
Darren Elkinsvideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Darren Elkins Decisions Dennis Bermudez

0
Darren Elkins did enough to get past Dennis Bermudez. Elkins did battle with Bermudez tonight (July 22) inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York....
Jimmie Riveravideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Jimmie Rivera Tops Thomas Almeida

0
Jimmie Rivera emerged victorious at UFC on FOX 25, pushing his winning streak to 20. Tonight (July 22), Rivera and Thomas Almeida opened the main...
Chris Weidmanvideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Chris Weidman Chokes Kelvin Gastelum

0
Chris Weidman returned to form tonight (July 22). In the main event of UFC on FOX 25, Weidman took on Kelvin Gastelum inside Nassau Veterans Memorial...
Load more