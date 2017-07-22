UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Marlon Vera Submits Brian Kelleher

Marlon Vera pulled off a “Submission of the Night” worthy armbar against Brian Kelleher.

Earlier tonight (July 22), Vera took on Kelleher on the UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC on FOX 25. Coming into the fight, Vera had won two straight bouts. He made it three with a highlight reel finish.

Check out the submission below:

With the win, Vera improves his professional mixed martial record to 10-3-1. Meanwhile, Kelleher had his seven-fight winning streak snapped. Vera had hoped to crack the bantamweight rankings with a win tonight. He may get his wish.

