UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Patrick Cummins Gets Past Gian Villante

A hard-fought scrap between Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante saw “Durkin” walk away with a win.

Tonight (July 22), Cummins and Villante threw leather inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout was part of the main card of UFC on FOX 25. While many felt the fight wouldn’t go the distance, that’s exactly what happened.

Cummins and Villante fought for three rounds in a highly contested light heavyweight battle. When the score totals were read, two of the three judges awarded the fight to “Durkin,” giving him the split decision nod.

You can check out highlights from the bout above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC on FOX 25 results.