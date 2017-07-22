UFC on FOX 25 Live Preliminary Results

The UFC is back in Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum today (Sat. July 22, 2017) with a huge main event on deck.

Two of the best 185-pound fighters on the planet will go head-to-head in the center of the Octagon, as former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman takes on No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum in the night’s headliner. In the co-main event, featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins will lock horns to see who will take the next step in the 145-pound rankings.

Before we get to the main card, however, some great bouts will go down on the exclusive Fight Pass and FS1 prelims. You can check out the live results here:

Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims:

Jeremy Kennedy def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Marlon Vera def. Brian Kelleher via R1 submission (armbar, 2:18)

Junior Albini def. Timothy Johnson via R1 KO (punches, 2:51)

Shane Burgos def. Godofredo Pepey via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Frankie Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

FS1 Prelims:

Chase Sherman def. Damian Grabowski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Alex Oliveira def. Ryan LaFlare via R1 KO (punch, 1:50)

Eryk Anders def. Rafael Natal via R1 KO (punch, 2:54)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Lyman Good via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)