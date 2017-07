UFC on FOX 25 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face 90-Day Sit

Two fighters on the UFC on FOX 25 card are facing three-month medical suspensions.

This past Saturday night (July 22), UFC on FOX 25 took place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. In the main event, Chris Weidman earned a third-round submission over Kelvin Gastelum. The “All-American” is facing a 30-day suspension.

As for the two fighters looking at 90-day sits pending clearance, those fighters are Patrick Cummins and Ryan LaFlare. Cummins won his bout over Gian Villante via split decision. Meanwhile, LaFlare was knocked out by Alex Oliveira in the second stanza.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via Sherdog.com):

Chris Weidman: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Dennis Bermudez: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Darren Elkins: suspended 30 days

Patrick Cummins: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Gian Villante: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Jimmie Rivera: suspended 45 days

Thomas Almeida: suspended 30 days

Lyman Good: suspended for 60 days

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: suspended a minimum of 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Rafael Natal: suspended a minimum of 60 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Ryan LaFlare: suspended a minimum of 90 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Damian Grabowski: suspended 30 days

Chase Sherman: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Kyle Bochniak: suspended a minimum of 45 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Jeremy Kennedy: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Timothy Johnson: suspended a minimum of 60 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Junior Albini: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Godofredo Castro: suspended 45 days

Chris Wade: suspended a minimum of 30 days pending New York State Athletic Commission clearance

Frankie Perez: suspended 30 days