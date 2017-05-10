UFC on FOX 25: Nassau Secures Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera, Thomas Almeida

A key bout in the bantamweight division is now set, as Jimmie Rivera takes on Thomas Almeida at UFC on FOX 25.

The bout will take place July 22 from Uniondale, New York. The main card, which Rivera vs. Almeida could be part of, airs live on FOX.

Rivera (20-1) is coming off a decision win last September over Urijah Faber. He is unbeaten in four UFC fights, also scoring wins over Iuri Alcantara, Pedro Munhoz and Marcus Brimage.

Almeida (22-1) rebounded from his first pro loss with a second round finish vs. Albert Morales in November. Last May, the Brazilian lost to current UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Other fights announced for the event include Gian Villante vs. Patrick Cummins and Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez.