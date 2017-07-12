UFC on FOX 25: ‘New York vs. The World’ Finalized Card

UFC on FOX 25 sees the promotion make its first appearance on Long Island, with a New York-centric theme on the 4 fight main card

UFC officials have confirmed full broadcast details for UFC on FOX 25. The event is scheduled for July 22 at NYCB LIVE in Uniondale, N.Y.

The night’s main event sees New Yorker and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman take on The Ultimate Fighter 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum. Weidman, who has suffered a three-fight losing skid (the last coming by way of knockout to UFC departee Gegard Mousasi) will no doubt be hoping to get back to winning ways in front of a home crowd.

Schedule: UFC on FOX 25 is as follows:

Main Card (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins

Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante

Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera

Prelims (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Rafael Natal

Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira

Christian Colombo vs. Damian Grabowski

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)