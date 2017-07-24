UFC on FOX 25 Reebok Payouts: Two Fighters Nab $15,000

UFC on FOX 25 is history and the Reebok payouts have been released.
This past Saturday night (July 22), UFC on FOX 25 took place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. In the main event, Chris Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum in the third round. It was the “All-American’s” first win in two years. Both men nabbed $10,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program.
The co-main event saw featherweights Darren Elkins and Dennis Bermudes do battle. “The Damage” took a split decision victory. Elkins took home $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear, while Bermudez nabbed $10,000.
Tied for the highest paid fighter on the card in terms of Reebok pay is Rafael Natal with $15,000. The debuting Eryk Anders, who knocked out Natal in the first round, took home $2,500. You can check out the full list of UFC on FOX 25 Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Chris Weidman: $10,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000
Darren Elkins: $15,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000
Patrick Cummins: $5,000 def. Gian Villante: $10,000
Jimmie Rivera: $2,500 def. Thomas Almeida: $5,000
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $2,500 def. Lyman Good: $2,500
Eryk Anders: $2,500 def. Rafael Natal: $15,000
Alex Oliveira: $5,000 def. Ryan LaFlare: $5,000
Damian Grabowski: $2,500 def. Chase Sherman: $2,500
Jeremy Kennedy: $2,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $2,500
Marlon Vera: $5,000 def. Brian Kelleher: $2,500
Junior Albini: $2,500 def. Timothy Johnson: $5,000
Shane Burgos: $2,500 def. Godofredo Pepey: $5,000
Chris Wade: $5,000 def. Frankie Perez: $2,500