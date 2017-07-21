UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results: Weidman & Gastelum Hit Target

Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results

The UFC on FOX 25 weigh-in results are in.

All 26 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (July 21). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, middleweights Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum will throw leather. Weidman hit a weight of 186 pounds, while Gastelum clocked in at 185.6 pounds.

Co-headliners Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins also made weight. Bermudez weighed in at 145.4 pounds. Elkins had a similar weight of 145.6 pounds.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin later tonight at 6 p.m. ET. You can stick with MMANews.com to see the live stream. Peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main card (FOX)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185.6)

Dennis Bermudez (145.4) vs. Darren Elkins (145.6)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Gian Villante (205.8)

Jimmie Rivera (135.8) vs. Thomas Almeida (135.2)

Prelims (FOX)

Lyman Good (170.4) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.4)

Rafael Natal (185.2) vs. Eryk Anders (185.4)

Ryan LaFlare (170.8) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.6)

Damian Grabowski (261.4) vs. Chase Sherman (250.8)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Kyle Bochniak (145.2) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (144.8)

Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.6)

Timothy Johnson (264.2) vs. Junior Alibini (264.6)

Shane Burgos (145.2) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

Chris Wade (155.6) vs. Frankie Perez (155.6)

