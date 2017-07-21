UFC on FOX 25’s Rafael Natal Isn’t Dwelling on Two Straight Losses

Rafael Natal isn’t concerned over the possibility of suffering his third defeat in a row.

Natal will step inside the Octagon tomorrow night (July 22) inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. He’ll meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer Eryk Anders.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Natal said he doesn’t think about potentially being released from the UFC with another loss:

“As far as worrying about being let go by the UFC, we always feel that way. They can release us at any time. So I don’t put that pressure on myself. One of my losses was to Robert Whittaker, who’s now an interim champion in our weight class.”

Natal then talked about going the distance with Robert Whittaker and being caught by Tim Boetsch.

“I believe I gave him one of his most difficult fights. We were pretty even before he landed good strikes near the end of the rounds. And against Tim Boetsch, he’s a big guy with heavy hands, so that can happen to anyone. He caught me and the fight ended.”