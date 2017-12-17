UFC on FOX 26 Brings in Poor Overnight Night Ratings

Overnight viewership numbers for the main card of UFC on FOX 26 have been released.

The FOX broadcast drew just 1.78 million viewers overnight (via MMAFighting.com). It’s important to note that the final three rounds of the Rafael dos Anjos vs. Robbie Lawler main event were not taken into account with the overnight ratings.

As it stands now, UFC on FOX 26 has the third lowest rating for the network in terms of prime time special UFC events. It is the lowest number in terms of December specials. The event popped just a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 age demographic.

In the main event of UFC on FOX 26, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. It ended up being dos Anjos who had a dominant performance and ultimately won the bout by unanimous decision. Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, post-fight press conference and more.