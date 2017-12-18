UFC on FOX 26 ‘Fight Motion’ Highlights Featuring Rafael dos Anjos-Robbie Lawler

This past Saturday night, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos secured his standing as the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division with a decision victory over Robbie Lawler.

Dos Anjos-Lawler served as the main event to UFC on FOX 26, which went down from Winnipeg, Canada.

With the win, dos Anjos scored his third victory this year and improved to 3-0 at 170 pounds. He’s also bested Tarec Saffiedine and Neil Magny since making the move up from 155.

The crew at FOX Sports has put together a highlight package with the use of their “Fight Motion” cameras, which brings the action down to a super-slow speed and allows for extreme details to be viewed by the naked eye.