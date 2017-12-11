UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos ‘Road to the Octagon’ Replay

As they typically do for the FOX-based card, the UFC production team posted another edition of “Road to the Octagon,” spotlighting three of the main card bouts set for this Saturday.

The event features a No. 1 contender match in the welterweight division between former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler and ex-lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada.

Lawler is coming off a victory over Donald Cerrone after spending a year recovering from his loss for the belt vs. Tyron Woodley. Dos Anjos has won both of his welterweight fights, besting Tarec Saffiedine and Neil Magny.

Also featured on the program, which you can view above, are featherweights Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett, and welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry.

Lamas, a former title contender himself in the 145-pound division, was scheduled to meet Jose Aldo in a rematch. Aldo, though, took a fight with Max Holloway for the belt earlier this month, allowing Emmett the spotlight.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ricardo Lamas

• Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry

• Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

• Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Jared Cannonier

• Middleweight: Darren Stewart vs. Julian Marquez

• Lightweight: Chad Laprise vs. Galore Bofando

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Pietro Menga

• Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Abel Trujillo

• Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

• Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Erick Silva

• Welterweight: Nordine Taleb vs. Danny Roberts