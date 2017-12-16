UFC on FOX 26 Live Preliminary Results

The UFC is back in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada tonight, and what an excellent card the promotion has in store for MMA fans.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler welcomes former 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos to the upper echelon of the 170-pound division. The co-featured event will see Ricardo Lamas take on Josh Emmett, who failed to make weight for the contest.

Also on deck is a welterweight clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry, as well as a light heavyweight fight between Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has a great preliminary card lined up for tonight.

