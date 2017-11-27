UFC on FOX 26: Ricardo Lamas Meets Josh Emmett in Winnipeg

Having lost out on his chance to face Jose Aldo a second time, Ricardo Lamas will now meet Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 26.

Aldo and Lamas were scheduled for the December 16 card from Winnipeg and Bell MTS Place. However, Aldo agreed to replace Frankie Edgar and meet Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title this weekend instead.

Lamas (18-5) has won each of his past two fights and is 3-1 around a decision loss to Holloway at UFC 199. Emmett (12-1) rebounded from his first pro loss in October with a decision win over Felipe Arantes.

The fight was first reported by Farah Hannoun.

UFC on FOX 26 features Rafael dos Anjos vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight title-eliminator.