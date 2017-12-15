UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in Results: One Fight Canceled

The UFC on FOX 26 weigh-in results are in and the card has one less fight.

First, let’s get to the good news. Headliners for tomorrow night’s (Dec. 16) event both made weight. Robbie Lawler clocked in at 170.5 pounds, while dos Anjos tipped the scales at 170 pounds.

Josh Emmett, who stepped up as a late replacement to take on Ricardo Lamas, failed to reach the featherweight limit. He weighed in at 148.5 pounds. Lamas was on target, hitting the 146-pound mark.

Now, on to the bad news. Pietro Menga did not weigh in today as doctors would not clear him to compete. Menga was set to be Tim Elliott’s last minute replacement opponent. Elliott made weight at 125.5 pounds, but he won’t be competing.

Don’t forget to join us later tonight at 7 p.m. for the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins. Peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Ricardo Lamas (146) vs. Josh Emmett (148.5)*

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Misha Cirkunov (205.5)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (204)

Darren Stewart (185.5) vs. Julian Marquez (185)

Chad Laprise (170.5) vs. Galore Bofando (170)

Pietro Menga (did not weigh in) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)**

John Makdessi (153) vs. Abel Trujillo (155.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Erick Silva (170.5) vs. Jordan Mein (169)

Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)

*- Emmett missed weight, but the bout will take place as planned

**- Menga did not weigh in and his bout has been canceled