UFC on FOX 26’s Ricardo Lamas on Opponent Change: ‘It Worked Well’

Ricardo Lamas isn’t confusing Josh Emmett with Jose Aldo, or vice versa.

But Lamas didn’t sweat a change from Aldo to Emmett as he finished up training for Saturday’s UFC on FOX 26 co-main event bout.

Aldo opted out of the planned fight, taking on Max Holloway earlier this month for the UFC featherweight title. Emmett jumped at the chance to replace him and take a spot on the marquee.

“We had a training partner who’s the same stature as him, with even better hands,” Lamas said on UFC Tonight. “I could get my timing and distance down with a guy of his size, so it worked well.”

Lamas has won three of his last four around a 2016 decision loss to Holloway. He submitted Charles Oliveira last year and finished Jason Knight in the first round this past July. Back in 2014, he faced Aldo for the title, going the full 25 minutes with the then-champion.

As for his own future in 2018, Lamas isn’t sure if a title shot will be awarded should he get past Emmett.

“I don’t know. If I have to prove myself again, I’ll do it,” he said. “I’ve got to go out and I have to finish fights. That’s what people and the UFC want. I just have to keep it up.”