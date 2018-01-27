UFC on FOX 27 Bonuses: Jacare Souza & Three Others Nab $50,000

The sweet sounds of extra cash have been bestowed upon four fighters.

Earlier tonight (Jan. 27), UFC on FOX 27 took place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main card aired live on FOX. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Drew Dober and Frank Camacho nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Dober won the bout via unanimous decision. Mirsad Bektic scored a first-round TKO victory over Godofredo Pepey. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. He finished Derek Brunson via first-round TKO.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC on FOX 27 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.