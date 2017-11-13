UFC On FOX 27: Charlotte Secures Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi

Light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Ilir Latifi have agreed to square off at UFC on FOX 27, which takes place January 27 from Charlotte.

Saint Preux (22-10) won his third straight with a head-kick knockout of Corey Anderson at UFC 217 earlier this month. The former Tennessee Volunteer football standout submitted Yushin Okami and Marcos Rogerio de Lima with his patented Von Flue choke after dropping three consecutive fights between 2016-17.

Latifi (13-5) is 4-1 over his last five, losing only via knockout to current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

UFC on FOX 27 marks the third time the Octagon has set up shop in Charlotte and the first since 2010.