UFC on FOX 27 Delivers Record-Low Overnight Rating

Overnight viewership numbers for the main card of UFC on FOX 27 have been released and they aren’t pretty.

The FOX broadcast drew just 1.593,000 viewers overnight (via MMAFighting.com). The event took an overnight rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. The preliminary numbers won’t be too different from the final rating as the main event ended quickly.

The previous low number was 1.64 million viewers for the Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum main event back in July. The UFC’s current deal with FOX is set to expire at the end of the year. With the promotion hoping for a more lucrative television deal, numbers like these won’t cut it.

In the main event of UFC on FOX 27, former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza took on Derek Brunson in a rematch from their 2012 encounter. Souza once again made short work of Brunson, finishing him with a head kick and strikes in the opening frame.. Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and more.