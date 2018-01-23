UFC on FOX 27 Free Fight: Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Dominates Tim Boetsch

Back in early 2017, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza took on Tim Boetsch at UFC 208.

The result was another quick finish for the former Strikeforce champion, as he locked in a kimura inside of the first round.

Souza went on to face Robert Whittaker a few months later and now returns to action for the first time since that loss when he meets Derek Brunson this Saturday.

The bout serves as the main event from Charlotte at UFC on FOX 27.

In this fight replay, see Souza’s 17th career submission win over Boetsch from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as he earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus.