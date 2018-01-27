UFC on FOX 27 Highlights: Jacare Souza Plants Derek Brunson With Head Kick (Video)

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza now has two first-round finishes over Derek Brunson.

Earlier tonight (Jan. 27), Souza took on Brunson in a rematch from their 2012 encounter. In the first meeting, Souza knocked out Brunson in just 41 seconds. While the rematch lasted longer, “Jacare” once again emerged victorious.

The fight started off in a bit of a feeling out process. Both men appeared to respect each other in the stand-up department. Brunson would fire off some strikes that were blocked, while Souza used kicks to find his range.

Eventually, Souza cracked “The Law” with a head kick that sent him crashing down to the canvas. “Jacare” finished off the bout with followup strikes. You can check out the finish below courtesy of the official Twitter account of FOX Sports UFC: