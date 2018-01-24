UFC on FOX 27: Jordan Rinaldi-Gregor Gillespie ‘Fight of the Night’ Contender

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson will garner much of the press and headlines this week leading up to Saturday’s UFC on FOX 27.

And the two main event fighters deserve it.

But there is a chance for someone on the FOX-televised main card to really make an impact from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Lightweights Jordan Rinaldi and Gregor Gillespie will go on second following a welterweight bout between Drew Dober and Frank Camacho.

Rinaldi evened his UFC record to 1-1 with a Von Flue choke win vs. Alvaro Herrera after dropping a decision to Abel Trujillo in his debut. He had won five in a row prior to the setback.

Gillespie is a former NCAA Div. I All-American out of Edinboro University. He was won the Ring of Combat regional lightweight title three times before signing with the UFC in 2016.

Following a decision win over Glaico Franca, Gillespie landed a 21-second knockout of Andrew Holbrook and locked in an arm-triangle submission on Jason Gonzalez this past September to improve to 10-0 overall.

Both fighters have shown a knack for scoring impressive finishes, and if one of them lands – or locks in a submission – this weekend, they could find themselves in a key 155-pound in the near future.

The UFC obviously likes the matchup, as they were part of the “Road to the Octagon” preview show that also featured Souza-Brunson and Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili.