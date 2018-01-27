UFC on FOX 27 Live Preliminary Results

Tonight (Sat. January 27, 2018) the UFC returns to Charlotte, North Carolina with a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card on deck.

The main event of the evening features top-ranked middleweights and ex-Strikeforce foes Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson. In the co-main event of the evening featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Andre Fili will also collide inside of the Octagon. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has compiled a great preliminary card t get the night started.

Below are the results for the FS1 Prelims and UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Corey Sandhagen def. Austin Arnett via R2 TKO (punches, 3:48)

Niko Price def. George Sullivan via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:21)

FS1 Prelims:

Vinc Pichel def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ji Yeon Kim def. Justine Kish via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Randa Markos def. Juliana Lima via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Mirsad Bektic def. Godofredo Pepey via R1 TKO (body shots and punches, 2:47)

Bobby Green def. Erik Koch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)