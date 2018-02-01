UFC on FOX 27 Medical Suspensions: Three Stars Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on FOX 27, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
The event took place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event marked the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since March of 2010.
The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout served as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card was Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Brunson being out 30 days after being TKO’d by Souza. Also, Justine Kish, Vinc Pichel, and Austin Arnett have been suspended indefinitely.
The List
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:
Derek Brunson: suspended 30 days for TKO
Dennis Bermudez: suspended 30 days for right foot
Jordan Rinaldi: suspended 30 days for TKO
Frank Camacho suspended 30 days for hard bout
Drew Dober: suspended 30 days for left eyebrow laceration
Bobby Green: suspended 30 days for right knee pain
Erik Koch: suspended 30 days for left eyebrow laceration
Godofredo Pepey: suspended 30 days for TKO
Mirsad Bektic: suspended 30 days for left leg pain
Maria Romero Borella: suspended 30 days for left elbow pain
Randa Markos: suspended 180 days maximum for left knee pain, MRI recommended
Justine Kish: suspended indefinitely for nasal fracture, right knee and left shoulder; needs X-ray for nasal fracture
Vinc Pichel: suspended indefinitely and needs opthalmologist for right eye injury
Niko Price: suspended 30 days for right brow laceration
Austin Arnett: suspended indefinitely for nasal trauma and needs X-ray to rule out fracture; suspended 30 days for TKO
What are your thoughts on Brunson only being suspended for 30 days after eating a devastating head kick that led to the stoppage of the main event? Sound off in the comments below and allow your voice to be heard.