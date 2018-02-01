UFC on FOX 27 Medical Suspensions: Three Stars Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on FOX 27, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The event took place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event marked the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since March of 2010.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout served as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card was Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Brunson being out 30 days after being TKO’d by Souza. Also, Justine Kish, Vinc Pichel, and Austin Arnett have been suspended indefinitely.

The List

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Derek Brunson: suspended 30 days for TKO

Dennis Bermudez: suspended 30 days for right foot

Jordan Rinaldi: suspended 30 days for TKO

Frank Camacho suspended 30 days for hard bout

Drew Dober: suspended 30 days for left eyebrow laceration

Bobby Green: suspended 30 days for right knee pain

Erik Koch: suspended 30 days for left eyebrow laceration

Godofredo Pepey: suspended 30 days for TKO

Mirsad Bektic: suspended 30 days for left leg pain

Maria Romero Borella: suspended 30 days for left elbow pain

Randa Markos: suspended 180 days maximum for left knee pain, MRI recommended

Justine Kish: suspended indefinitely for nasal fracture, right knee and left shoulder; needs X-ray for nasal fracture

Vinc Pichel: suspended indefinitely and needs opthalmologist for right eye injury

Niko Price: suspended 30 days for right brow laceration

Austin Arnett: suspended indefinitely for nasal trauma and needs X-ray to rule out fracture; suspended 30 days for TKO

