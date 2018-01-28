UFC on FOX 27 Reebok Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops List

The UFC on FOX 27 Reebok payouts have rolled out.
UFC on FOX 27’s main event featured a middleweight rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson. Souza earned the victory via first-round TKO and took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Brunson nabbed $15,000.
In the co-main event, Andre Fili took on Dennis Bermudez. Fili emerged victorious via split decision. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent nabbed $10,000.
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Ronaldo Souza: $10,000 def. Derek Brunson: $15,000
Andre Fili: $5,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000
Gregor Gillespie: $5,000 def. Jordan Rinaldi: $3,500
Drew Dober: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $3,500
Bobby Green: $10,000 def. Erik Koch: $10,000
Mirsad Bektic: $5,000 def. Godofredo Pepey: $10,000
Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Mara Romero Borella: $3,500
Randa Markos: $5,000 def. Juliana Lima: $5,000
Ji Yeon Kim: $3,500 def. Justine Kish: $5,000
Vinc Pichel: $5,000 def. Joaquim Silva: $5,000
Niko Price: $5,000 def. George Sullivan: $5,000
Cory Sandhagen: $3,500 def. Austin Arnett: $3,500