UFC on FOX 27 Reebok Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops List

The UFC on FOX 27 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC on FOX 27’s main event featured a middleweight rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson. Souza earned the victory via first-round TKO and took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Brunson nabbed $15,000.

In the co-main event, Andre Fili took on Dennis Bermudez. Fili emerged victorious via split decision. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent nabbed $10,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Ronaldo Souza: $10,000 def. Derek Brunson: $15,000

Andre Fili: $5,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000

Gregor Gillespie: $5,000 def. Jordan Rinaldi: $3,500

Drew Dober: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $3,500

Bobby Green: $10,000 def. Erik Koch: $10,000

Mirsad Bektic: $5,000 def. Godofredo Pepey: $10,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Mara Romero Borella: $3,500

Randa Markos: $5,000 def. Juliana Lima: $5,000

Ji Yeon Kim: $3,500 def. Justine Kish: $5,000

Vinc Pichel: $5,000 def. Joaquim Silva: $5,000

Niko Price: $5,000 def. George Sullivan: $5,000

Cory Sandhagen: $3,500 def. Austin Arnett: $3,500