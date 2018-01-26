UFC on FOX 27 Weigh-in Results: All 24 Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on FOX 27 early weigh-ins are almost here.

Today (Jan. 26), all 24 fighters are scheduled to tip the scales. Some of the key fighters who will weigh in are headliners Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson. Be sure not to miss the live ceremonial weigh-ins later tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

The morning weigh-in results will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Keep checking back here for updates on the results:

Main Card (FOX)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Derek Brunson (185)

Dennis Bermudez (145) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Gregor Gillespie (155) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (155)

Frank Camacho (169) vs. Drew Dober (170)

Prelims (FS1)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Juliana Lima (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Justine Kish (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (125)

Vinc Pichel (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Niko Price (170) vs. George Sullivan (170)

Austin Arnett (146) vs. Cory Sandhagen (146)