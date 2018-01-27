UFC on FOX 27’s Derek Brunson ‘I Will Be The Victor’

Derek Brunson believes he is one more win from contending for the UFC title.

Brunson takes on Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Saturday night in the main event of UFC on FOX 27 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Coming off a first round knockout of former UFC titleholder Lyoto Machida, Brunson (18-5) will be seeking his third win and eighth victory in his last 10 fights vs. Souza.

The bout also gives him the chance to avenge a 2012 knockout defeat at the hands of Souza when both were competing in Strikeforce.

UFC on FOX 27’s main card begins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night.