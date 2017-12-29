UFC on FOX 28 Orlando: Yoel Romero Returns, Fights David Branch

Middleweights Yoel Romero and David Branch will meet, as the two have been signed for the upcoming UFC on FOX 28 card.

The bout was first reported by The Orlando Sentinel.

Romero (12-2) suffered his first loss since 2011 when he dropped a five-round decision to Robert Whittaker for the interim UFC middleweight title. The former Olympic wrestler had scored wins over Chris Weidman, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Lyoto Machida in succession.

Branch (21-4) is a former World Series of Fighting multi-division champion. In September, he suffered a submission loss to former UFC champion Luke Rockhold, who will challenge Whittaker for the belt in 2018.

UFC on FOX 28 takes place February 24 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Other bouts previously announced include Tecia Torres vs. Jessica Andrade and Ben Saunders vs. Alan Jouban.