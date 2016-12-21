UFC on FOX: Shevchenko vs. Pena Secures Welterweights Li Jingliang, Yancy Medeiros

In the UFC’s welterweight division, there are no do-overs or second-chances.

Li Jingliang and Yancy Medeiros know this and will try to make a statement against one another this January when they meet at UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena.

Jingliang, a 28-year-old from China, improved to 11-4 in July when he knocked out Anton Zafir in the first round. The win was his third inside the Octagon, pushing his promotional record to 3-2.

Medeiros (13-4) is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Hawaiians BJ Penn and Max Holloway and work his way into the elite in his class. He is 4-2 over his last six, including three submissions vs. Spen Spencer, Joe Proctor and Damon Jackson.

UFC on FOX 23 features a main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena from Denver and the Pepsi Center.