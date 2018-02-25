UFC Orlando Bonuses: Jeremy Stephens & Three Others Get Paid

With yet another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card in the history books, a fresh list of bonus winners has been revealed.

Last night (Feb. 24), UFC Orlando took place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The main card aired live on FOX. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Fifty G’s Baby!

Alan Jouban and Ben Saunders nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Jouban won the bout via second-round knockout. Ilir Latifi scored a first-round submission victory when he choked Ovince Saint Preux unconscious. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, Jeremy Stephens nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. Despite being dropped in the opening frame of his bout against Josh Emmett, Stephens remained composed. He would go on to knock out Emmett in the second stanza.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Orlando salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

Fight fans, we always want to hear from you. Let us know what’s on your mind. Do you agree with the UFC Orlando bonuses? Who do you think stood out the most on the card? Hit up the comment section below and sound off. You might run into some like-minded folks.