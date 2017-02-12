UFC Athlete Outfitting Pay: De Randamie and Holm Take Lion’s Share

Newly crowned UFC champion Germaine De Randamie and Holly Holm walk away with the highest figures from the UFC’s Reebok deal payout.
The payout for the three fighters pulled from the card have yet to be released, and will not appear below:
UFC 208: Athlete Outfitting payouts are as follows:
Germaine de Randamie: $30,000
def. Holly Holm: $30,000
Anderson Silva: $20,000
def. Derek Brunson: $10,000
Ronaldo Souza: $10,000
def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000
Glover Teixeira: $10,000
def. Jared Cannonier: $2,500
Dustin Poirier: $15,000
def. Jim Miller: $20,000
Belal Muhammad: $2,500
def. Randy Brown: $2,500
Wilson Reis: $5,000
def. Ulka Sasaki: $2,500
Islam Makhachev: $2,500
def. Nik Lentz: $15,000
Rick Glenn: $2,500
def. Phillipe Nover: $5,000
Ryan LaFlare: $5,000
def. Roan Carneiro: $5,000
‘208 saw the highest payout on the Reebok deal for the year so far. You can see how it compares to 2017’s other cards, plus see an aggregate total of years 2015-2017 below:
UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie” – $215,000
Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie” – $90,000
UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena” – $155,000
Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn” – $125,000
2017 (to date) total: $585,000
2016 total: $7,138,000
2015 total: $3,185,000
Program-to-date total: $10,908,000