UFC Athlete Outfitting Pay: De Randamie and Holm Take Lion’s Share

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Newly crowned UFC champion Germaine De Randamie and Holly Holm walk away with the highest figures from the UFC’s Reebok deal payout.

The payout for the three fighters pulled from the card have yet to be released, and will not appear below:

UFC 208: Athlete Outfitting payouts are as follows:

Germaine de Randamie: $30,000
def. Holly Holm: $30,000

Anderson Silva: $20,000
def. Derek Brunson: $10,000

Ronaldo Souza: $10,000
def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000

Glover Teixeira: $10,000
def. Jared Cannonier: $2,500

Dustin Poirier: $15,000
def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Belal Muhammad: $2,500
def. Randy Brown: $2,500

Wilson Reis: $5,000
def. Ulka Sasaki: $2,500

Islam Makhachev: $2,500
def. Nik Lentz: $15,000

Rick Glenn: $2,500
def. Phillipe Nover: $5,000

Ryan LaFlare: $5,000
def. Roan Carneiro: $5,000

‘208 saw the highest payout on the Reebok deal for the year so far. You can see how it compares to 2017’s other cards, plus see an aggregate total of years 2015-2017 below:
UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie” – $215,000
Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie” – $90,000
UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena” – $155,000
Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn” – $125,000
2017 (to date) total: $585,000
2016 total: $7,138,000
2015 total: $3,185,000
Program-to-date total: $10,908,000

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Derek Brunson Congratulates Silva, Expresses Frustration at Decision

Adam Haynes -
0
Brunson lost a controversial decision to the former UFC middleweight world champion at UFC 208 on Saturday Night. The American is now 7-3 in UFC...

Anderson Silva’s Love of Fighting Will See Him Continue in UFC

Adam Haynes -
0
Anderson Silva's controversial victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 was his first win inside the octagon since October 2012. A clearly delighted Silva, now...

Holly Holm Feels Germaine De Randamie’s Fouls Warrant a Rematch

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208's headline bout between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm was controversial, to say the least. Despite losing to de Randamie, Holm feels that she...

UFC Athlete Outfitting Pay: De Randamie and Holm Take Lion’s Share

Adam Haynes -
0
Newly crowned UFC champion Germaine De Randamie and Holly Holm walk away with the highest figures from the UFC's Reebok deal payout. The payout for...

UFC 208 “Not One of Our Better Events” Says Dana White

Adam Haynes -
0
White not impressed with the outcome of '208 in Brooklyn. UFC 208 was hardly the most anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event in recent times and failed...