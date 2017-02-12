UFC Athlete Outfitting Pay: De Randamie and Holm Take Lion’s Share

Newly crowned UFC champion Germaine De Randamie and Holly Holm walk away with the highest figures from the UFC’s Reebok deal payout.

The payout for the three fighters pulled from the card have yet to be released, and will not appear below:

UFC 208: Athlete Outfitting payouts are as follows:

Germaine de Randamie: $30,000

def. Holly Holm: $30,000

Anderson Silva: $20,000

def. Derek Brunson: $10,000

Ronaldo Souza: $10,000

def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000

Glover Teixeira: $10,000

def. Jared Cannonier: $2,500

Dustin Poirier: $15,000

def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Belal Muhammad: $2,500

def. Randy Brown: $2,500

Wilson Reis: $5,000

def. Ulka Sasaki: $2,500

Islam Makhachev: $2,500

def. Nik Lentz: $15,000

Rick Glenn: $2,500

def. Phillipe Nover: $5,000

Ryan LaFlare: $5,000

def. Roan Carneiro: $5,000

‘208 saw the highest payout on the Reebok deal for the year so far. You can see how it compares to 2017’s other cards, plus see an aggregate total of years 2015-2017 below:

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie” – $215,000

Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie” – $90,000

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena” – $155,000

Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn” – $125,000

2017 (to date) total: $585,000

2016 total: $7,138,000

2015 total: $3,185,000

Program-to-date total: $10,908,000