Former UFC Fighter Paddy Holohan Clears Up SBG Departure

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

SBG’s Holohan was a coach at the Dublin outfit’s Tallaght branch who departed the outfit last week without a personal explanation as to why.

A “staffing issue” was confirmed to be the reason behind SBG Tallaght’s “Senior Management” announcement on the departure of the former UFC fighter, and in-house coach, Paddy Holohan. “The Hooligan” left his position at the training facility, which had only been in operation since the summer of 2016.

Fellow coach Joey Breslin also left his position and took to Facebook on the same day to address reasons for his exit, although Paddy refrained from doing the same, until recently.

Rumors suggested that the former UFC flyweight had fallen afoul of SBG Ireland founder, and Holohan’s coach John Kavanagh. In an effort to clear things up, the Dubliner took to social media clarify that this was not the case:

“A few things to clear up after this week,” stated holohan “Me and The Coach have and always will be cool.”

“SBG Tallaght was an invested project separate to John Kavanagh’s SBG Ireland gym and he had no decision in me parting.”

“SBG Tallaght Senior Management is an investor. Not John Kavanagh or any other SBG coach or fighter.

“I have no quarrel with SBG.. and my team stand behind me and my decision.”

Holohan also posted a picture later in the say of him and Kavanagh alongside SBG prospect Richie Smullen:

LATEST NEWS

Former UFC Fighter Paddy Holohan Clears Up SBG Departure

0
SBG's Holohan was a coach at the Dublin outfit's Tallaght branch who departed the outfit last week without a personal explanation as to why. A “staffing...
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya: Conor McGregor Boxing is a Joke

0
Oscar De La Hoya makes astounding claims that contradict statements previously made regarding Conor McGregor's potential foray into boxing. De La Hoya is rightly regarded...
video

Royce Gracie Talks About His Family’s Legacy, Women In MMA, Sex Before Fights

0
MMA legend Royce Gracie will be Joe Buck's guest on this week's episode of "Undeniable." During the hour-long interview, Buck and Gracie discuss the pressure...

UFC Signs Top Chinese Fighter Wang Guan, To Debut in Singapore

0
The UFC announced this week that is has signed “The Dongbei Tiger” Wang Guan to its featherweight division, suggesting a renewed push into the...
video

Tyron Woodley Promises to “Shut Up Every Hater” Against “Wonderboy”

0
Tyron Woodley may be the UFC welterweight champion of the world, but that does not mean that there are no points he has to...