UFC Parts Ways With TUF Brazil 1 Finalist Godofredo “Pepey” Castro

It looks like Godofredo “Pepey” Castro has seen his journey in the UFC come to an end …for now.

The finalist of season one of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil in 2012 has parted ways with the UFC, according to a report by Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com.

Pepey’s contract with the UFC expired after his last fight, a first-round knockout loss to Mirsad Bektic at UFC On FOX 27 in January, and the promotion reportedly opted not to re-sign the Brazilian prospect.

Godofredo “Pepey” Castro finishes his stint in the UFC with a record of 5-6 after entering the promotion with an undefeated professional MMA record of 8-0. His stint on the first season of TUF Brazil saw him go 3-0 until losing via decision to Rony Jason in the featherweight final at UFC 147 in June of 2012.

With Pepey parting ways with the UFC, Sergio Moraes, Cezar Ferreira and Francisco Trinaldo are the only remaining fighters from TUF Brazil 1 that are still actively fighting in the promotion.

What do you think of UFC opting not to re-sign Godofredo “Pepey” Castro? Sound off in the Comments section below.