UFC Pays Tribute to Those Involved in Las Vegas Terrorist Attack

Prior to the beginning of the UFC 216 pay-per-view card Saturday night, a special video message featuring Dana White aired.

White talked about how the UFC community would honor the victims and first responders from the recent attack in Las Vegas.

Over 1,500 police, firefighters and EMTs were in attendance for the event inside the T-Mobile Arena. The UFC also started selling Vegas Strong shirts, with all proceeds going to the families of the victims.

The crowd offered a standing ovation to those in the arena.