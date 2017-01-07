UFC Phoenix Free Fight: Joe Lauzon Steamrolls Diego Sanchez

Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran and long-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Joe Lauzon will compete for the 39th time in his professional career when he meets Marcin Held. The two 155-pounders will trade leather next Sunday (Jan. 15) in Phoenix, Arizona.

“J-Lau” is 2-3 in his last five bouts. He fell short to Jim Miller in a rematch at UFC on FOX: Maia vs. Condit back in August 2016. Lauzon’s two victories in that stretch were by TKO over Takanori Gomi and Diego Sanchez. He’ll look to get back in the win column when he meets Held.

“The Polish Prodigy” was once a Bellator mainstay. He competed inside the Bellator cage 14 times. After failing to win seasons four and seven of Bellator’s lightweight tournament, Held finally climbed the top of the mountain in season 10. He defeated Patricky Freire to win the tournament. Held eventually got a title shot against Will Brooks, but lost via unanimous decision.

The UFC is on the promotional grind once again. Today, they rolled out another free fight on their official YouTube channel. This time it’s Lauzon’s bout with Sanchez from UFC 200. “Nightmare” was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Miller. “J-Lau” looked to rebound after a loss to Evan Dunham.

UFC Fight Night Phoenix’s prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The action continues on FS1 with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Headlining the event inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena will be rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez taking on UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It’ll be “The Prodigy’s” 145-pound debut.

Also on the main card will be a welterweight clash between Court McGee and Ben Saunders. Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera has been removed from the card. Lauzon vs. Held is expected to serve as the co-main event.