UFC Planning Return to London This March with ‘Fight Night’ Event

The UFC will return to London once more this coming March, as officials announced plans for a Fight Night event.

The action goes down from The O2 on March 17, making it the 10th time that the Octagon has set up shop in London.

“London is always a landmark event for UFC; the fights, fans and city itself always deliver,” UFC executive David Shaw said. “To see how the organisation has grown from the first event at The Albert Hall in 2002 is incredible. Our dedicated fans have helped us grow the sport in the UK to where it is today and we are delighted to bring our 10th event to London.

“2018 will be an exciting year for UFC in EMEA and we will certainly be kicking things off in style in March.”

Back in 2002, UFC 65 marked the first event to take place in London’s capital. Since, over 120,000 fans have filled arenas for UFC cards in London alone.

Tickets go on sale in February. No fights have been announced yet.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who has frequently appeared on London cards, headlines UFC 217 this Saturday against Georges St-Pierre.