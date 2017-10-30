UFC Plans February Return to Brazil with ‘Fight Night’ Event

The UFC will head to Belem, Brazil for the first time in 2018, confirming a date for Feburary 3 for UFC Fight Night.

This past weekend, the Octago set up shop in Sao Paulo as Derek Brunson knocked out Lyoto Machida. Officials set the date for the card in February during the UFC Fight Night 119 broadcast.

Machida, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, could still be positioned for a key fight on that card as he is a native of Belem. With it being the UFC’s debut there, they will likely try to add as many fighters from the area as possible, with Michel Prazeres and Iuri Alcantara also being from Belem.