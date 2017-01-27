UFC President Dana White Believes Francis Ngannou Can be Heavyweight Champ

One of the four main card bouts on tomorrow night’s (Jan. 28) UFC on FOX event will feature a rising heavyweight and a seasoned veteran. Prospect Francis Ngannou will do battle with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Andrei Arlovski.

Thing have been smooth sailing for Ngannou, who is on the verge of his ninth straight win. Arlovski is looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat. The fight is a good test for the “Predator,” but it’s also a good bout to gauge how much Arlovski has left in the tank.

UFC President Dana White chatted with Megan Olivi backstage at the UFC on FOX weigh-ins inside the Pepsi Center. White gave Arlovski his due, but he also had high praise for Ngannou (via MMAFighting.com):

“‘The Pitbull’ has been around a long time. Obviously, Arlovski is a legend in this sport, a legend in the heavyweight division. Francis Ngannou will be. I believe that this guy has the potential to become the heavyweight champion of the world. I also believe he has the potential to hold that title for a very long time.”

Ngannou sits at No. 10 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Arlovski finds himself positioned at No. 7. A win over “The Pitbull” should shoot Ngannou up at least three spots.

Tomorrow’s UFC on FOX event will take place in Denver, Colorado. Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight scrap. Julianna Pena has been vocal about wanting a title shot. If she defeats Valentina Shevchenko, she may get her wish.

Donald Cerrone has had a wave of momentum since moving up to the welterweight division. He’s riding a four-fight winning streak. Jorge Masvidal is looking to put a stop to that and earn his third straight win.

The event’s main card opener sees featherweights Alex Caceres and Jason Knight share the Octagon.