UFC Promote ‘FIGHT PASS Free Weekend’ from Friday

UFC are allowing fans access to three exclusively live fight streams, in addition to a further three days to enjoy FIGHT PASS’s entire catalogue of content.

Included in the free weekend offer is TKO 37, on Friday night and Invicta FC 21 on Saturday. Four live fights from this Sunday’s UFC Fight Night, headlined by UFC legend BJ Penn is also available. With unrestricted, free access to FIGHT PASS’s entire libraray of 11,000 fights, and UFC content.

Courtesy of ufc.com:

“This is a thank you to our fans,” UFC Senior Vice-President & UFC FIGHT PASS General Manager Eric Winter said. “In 2016, FIGHT PASS live-streamed over 100 fight card live and exclusively, and we’re excited to begin the New Year by showcasing the first of many action packed weekends on FIGHT PASS. “We also invite viewers to take full advantage of the FREE WEEKEND and deep-dive into the FIGHT PASS Library. FIGHT PASS has over 11,000 historical fights from 33 combat sports promotions, plus great Original series including Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight, Fightography and Where Are They Now? We believe FIGHT PASS is a must-have for combat sports fans, and are thrilled to offer this free weekend of action.”

The Free weekend has already started, and is scheduled to end Sunday at midnight, Eastern Time. Full fight details, courtesy of ufc.com, can be found below:

The FIGHT PASS FREE WEEKEND live action begins on Friday, when the newly resurrected Canadian promotion TKO presents TKO 37: RIVALS from Montreal, Canada. The main event sees bitter middleweight rivals Jo Vallee and Strahinja Gavrilovic throwdown while feuding featherweights Charles Jourdain and Michael Cyr will settle the identity of Quebec’s hottest new 145lbs prospect. On Saturday, the world’s premier all-female MMA organization – Invicta FC – kicks off its 2017 calendar with an exciting event from Kansas City. The Invicta FC 21 main event sees Australia’s Megan Anderson collide with Canadian Charmaine Tweet for the interim Invicta FC featherweight championship. The co- feature is a bantamweight elimination bout between contenders Pannie Kianzad and Raquel Pa’aluhi, plus 21-year-old undefeated bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd is in action. Finally, on Sunday, FIGHT PASS presents exclusive live action from the UFC FIGHT NIGHT event in Phoenix, Arizona. The opening four fights of the evening will live-stream on FIGHT PASS, including the Featured Bout between strawweights Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger and Nina Ansaroff and the clash of UFC lightweight newcomers Drakkar Klose and Devin Powell.

The FREE WEEKEND’s live-streaming schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 13

TKO 37: RIVALS

9/6pm ET/PT

Saturday, January 14

Invicta FC 21

8/5pm ET/PT

Sunday, January 15

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS

6/3pm ET/PT