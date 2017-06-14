UFC Prospect Arnold Allen Avoids Prison Sentence Following Christmas Incident

Arnold Allen, a 23-year-old featherweight prospect in the UFC, has avoided serving any jail time for his part in an incident this past Christmas.

Allen will have his five-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, but he must pay about $4,200 in compensation, perform 150 hours of community service and follow a home curfew for one month, according to the Ipswich Star.

This past December, Allen was defending his girlfriend when he went on the attack himself, according to the report. He was “lashing out as he flailed away,” assaulting and punching six women.

Inside the Octagon, Allen (12-1) is a perfect 3-0, including a recent win over Makwan Amirkhani in March.